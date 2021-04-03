WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Friday, April 2, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

205 AM PDT Sat Apr 3 2021

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

205 AM PDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s

to mid 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain or snow showers. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the 30s.

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

205 AM PDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to

mid 60s.

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

205 AM PDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s

to lower 60s. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 50s to upper 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Highs in

the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

205 AM PDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Highs in the 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to

lower 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

205 AM PDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and high

mountain snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow showers. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows in the

upper 20s to lower 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

20s to upper 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of mountain snow showers. Lows in the 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain and mountain snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Lows in the 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

205 AM PDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid

30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s,

except in the upper 50s to mid 60s valleys.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and high mountain snow showers

overnight. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. West wind 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s, except in the upper 40s to

mid 50s valleys. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

40s to mid 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s to upper

40s, except in the mid 40s to mid 50s valleys. Lows in the mid

20s to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

205 AM PDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s

to lower 60s. Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain and mountain snow showers. Lows in the 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

