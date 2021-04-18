WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 17, 2021

_____

523 FPUS56 KPDT 181058

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Sun Apr 18 2021

WAZ026-182300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Breezy.

Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph increasing to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Windy.

North wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Breezy. Northeast

wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear.

Lows in the 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the 60s.

$$

WAZ027-182300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. West wind

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Windy.

North wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Breezy. Northeast wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast

wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

WAZ028-182300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. Windy. North wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Breezy. Northeast

wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Northeast

wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Northeast

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s to upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

$$

WAZ029-182300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Breezy. North

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast wind

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s. Northeast wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Northeast wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

$$

WAZ030-182300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. West wind

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northeast

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. East

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the 50s.

$$

WAZ520-182300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s, except in

the 70s valleys. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Breezy. Northwest wind

10 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast overnight. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s, except in

the upper 50s to mid 60s valleys. East wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s,

except in the lower 60s to lower 70s valleys.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

high mountain snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s,

except in the mid 50s to mid 60s valleys.

$$

WAZ521-182300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Breezy.

North wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Breezy.

Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the lower 60s

to lower 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather