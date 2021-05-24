WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 23, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Mon May 24 2021

WAZ026-242300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Windy. West wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Windy. Northwest

wind 15 to 25 mph shifting to the west 5 to 15 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Breezy. Northwest

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

WAZ027-242300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Breezy. West wind 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. West wind

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

WAZ028-242300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Windy.

Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Windy. West wind

15 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower

70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

WAZ029-242300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Windy. Southwest

wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Breezy. Southwest

wind 10 to 20 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

WAZ030-242300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s, except in the mid 50s to

lower 60s valleys. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s, except in

the mid 50s to lower 60s valleys. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Rainfall amounts around a

tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s,

except in the mid to upper 60s valleys. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s, except in the lower 60s

to lower 70s valleys.

WAZ520-242300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs in the

upper 40s to upper 50s, except in the upper 50s to lower 60s

valleys. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph in the evening, becoming light.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s, except in the upper

50s to mid 60s valleys. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 25 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower

40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s,

except in the upper 60s to lower 70s valleys.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s, except in the mid 50s

to lower 60s valleys.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and high

mountain snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s,

except in the mid 50s to lower 60s valleys.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Highs

in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s, except in the

upper 60s to upper 70s valleys.

WAZ521-242300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Mon May 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the morning,

then scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s to upper 60s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 40s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the 60s. West wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

$$

