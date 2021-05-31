WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 30, 2021

_____

736 FPUS56 KPDT 311059

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Mon May 31 2021

WAZ026-312300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Mon May 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. West wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s. West wind 5 to 10 mph with

gusts to around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to

lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy, clear. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

WAZ027-312300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Mon May 31 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TUESDAY TO 8 PM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Hot, sunny. Highs 96 to 100. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to upper

90s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Highs in the

80s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 60s to upper 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

$$

WAZ028-312300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Mon May 31 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TUESDAY TO 8 PM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. West wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Hot, sunny. Highs 99 to 102. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Highs 91 to 101.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid

50s.

.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

$$

WAZ029-312300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Mon May 31 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TUESDAY TO 8 PM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. South wind

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. South wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

60s. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Hot, sunny. Highs 97 to 100. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to upper

90s.

.FRIDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper

50s.

.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

$$

WAZ030-312300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Mon May 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. North wind

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s, except in

the mid 70s to lower 80s valleys.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to

lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s,

except in the mid 60s to lower 70s valleys.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s,

except in the upper 50s to mid 60s valleys.

$$

WAZ520-312300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Mon May 31 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s to lower 80s, except in the 80s valleys.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s, except in

the upper 80s to lower 90s valleys.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s, except

in the upper 80s to lower 90s valleys.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s

to lower 70s, except in the 70s valleys. Lows in the lower 40s to

lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s, except in the lower

60s to lower 70s valleys.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and high

mountain snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s,

except in the upper 50s to upper 60s valleys.

$$

WAZ521-312300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Mon May 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind

5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Southeast

wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Hot, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to

upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather