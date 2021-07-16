WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 15, 2021

_____

901 FPUS56 KPDT 161059

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Fri Jul 16 2021

WAZ026-162300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Fri Jul 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Breezy. Northwest wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Windy. Northwest wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Breezy.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. West wind 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s to upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Breezy, clear. Lows in the

lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

$$

WAZ027-162300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Fri Jul 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. West wind 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.

Highs in the 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

$$

WAZ028-162300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Fri Jul 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

60s. Highs in the 90s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

WAZ029-162300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Fri Jul 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the upper 80s to

lower 90s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in the upper

50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs around 90. West

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows in the mid to

upper 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Highs in the

lower to mid 90s. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Haze. Highs in the lower to mid

90s. Lows in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear, haze. Highs in the upper 80s

to lower 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

WAZ030-162300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Fri Jul 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 80s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the upper 70s

to mid 80s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the upper 70s to lower

80s, except in the mid 80s to lower 90s valleys.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows in the lower to

mid 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Highs in the mid

70s to lower 80s, except in the 80s valleys. Lows in the 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Haze. Highs in the mid to

upper 70s, except in the 80s valleys. Lows in the upper 50s to

upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Haze. Highs in the

70s, except in the upper 70s to mid 80s valleys. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s.

$$

WAZ520-162300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Fri Jul 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s, except in the

mid 70s to lower 80s valleys. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s, except in

the lower to mid 80s valleys. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s, except in the

mid 80s to lower 90s valleys.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

$$

WAZ521-162300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Fri Jul 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

$$

_____

