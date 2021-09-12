WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 11, 2021 _____ 328 FPUS56 KPDT 120955 ZFPPDT Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington National Weather Service Pendleton OR 255 AM PDT Sun Sep 12 2021 WAZ026-122315- Kittitas Valley- Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp 255 AM PDT Sun Sep 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the 70s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Windy. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. West wind 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. $$ WAZ027-122315- Yakima Valley- Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima 255 AM PDT Sun Sep 12 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Haze. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Light wind, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Highs in the 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. $$ WAZ028-122315- Lower Columbia Basin of Washington- Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities 255 AM PDT Sun Sep 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. West wind 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. $$ WAZ029-122315- Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington- Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla 255 AM PDT Sun Sep 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. South wind 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Highs in the 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. $$ WAZ030-122315- Northwest Blue Mountains- Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort 255 AM PDT Sun Sep 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s, except in the lower to mid 70s valleys. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s, except in the upper 60s to lower 70s valleys. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s, except in the lower to mid 70s valleys. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s, except in the mid 60s to mid 70s valleys. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s, except in the 60s valleys. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s, except in the lower to mid 60s valleys. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s. $$ WAZ520-122315- East Slopes of the Washington Cascades- Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell 255 AM PDT Sun Sep 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Haze. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s, except in the lower to mid 70s valleys. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s, except in the upper 60s to lower 70s valleys. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the morning, becoming light. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s, except in the 70s valleys. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s, except in the lower 60s to lower 70s valleys. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s, except in the upper 50s to mid 60s valleys. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s, except in the mid 50s to mid 60s valleys. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. $$ WAZ521-122315- Simcoe Highlands- Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton 255 AM PDT Sun Sep 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the 70s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the evening, becoming light. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. $$