186 FPUS56 KPDT 141059

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Tue Sep 14 2021

WAZ026-142300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Tue Sep 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers overnight. Lows in the 50s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Breezy. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Breezy.

Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the upper 50s

to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid

60s.

$$

WAZ027-142300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Tue Sep 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid

50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the 60s.

$$

WAZ028-142300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Tue Sep 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. South wind

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. West wind

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid

50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Highs in the 60s.

$$

WAZ029-142300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Tue Sep 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain showers likely. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

WAZ030-142300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Tue Sep 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s, except in the 60s valleys.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Lows in the

upper 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the lower 50s

to lower 60s.

$$

WAZ520-142300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Tue Sep 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s, except in the

mid 70s to lower 80s valleys.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. West wind 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s,

except in the upper 60s to lower 70s valleys. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s, except in the

60s valleys.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s to upper

50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the 40s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Highs in the

upper 40s to upper 50s, except in the mid 50s to lower 60s

valleys. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s, except in the

lower 50s to lower 60s valleys. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s, except in the upper 50s to

lower 60s valleys.

$$

WAZ521-142300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Tue Sep 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 40s to lower

50s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

