WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 26, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Mon Sep 27 2021

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s

to lower 70s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Lows in the

upper 30s to upper 40s. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Lows

in the 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the 40s.

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 60s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Lows in the

40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the 40s.

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain showers overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of an inch.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Breezy. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South wind

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to

mid 70s. Lows in the 40s.

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers likely

overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent. Rainfall amounts up to a half of an inch possible.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Breezy. Southwest

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to

mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall

amounts between a quarter and a half of an inch possible.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s,

except in the upper 40s to mid 50s valleys. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the lower 50s to

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s to upper 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s, except in the mid

50s to lower 60s valleys. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts up to

a half of an inch possible.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph

in the evening, becoming light. Rainfall amounts less than a

quarter of an inch.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s, except in the lower

to mid 50s valleys. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Rainfall amounts less

than a quarter of an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Highs in the upper

40s to upper 50s, except in the mid 50s to lower 60s valleys.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s

to upper 50s, except in the upper 50s to mid 60s valleys. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s to

mid 60s, except in the lower 60s to lower 70s valleys. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts less

than a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Breezy. West wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower

40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Highs in the upper 50s

to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s to upper 60s. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

