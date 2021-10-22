WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 21, 2021

808 FPUS56 KPDT 221059

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Fri Oct 22 2021

WAZ026-222300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Fri Oct 22 2021

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall

amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. West wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the

mid 40s to mid 50s.

$$

WAZ027-222300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Fri Oct 22 2021

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall

amounts less than a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain overnight.

Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the

50s.

$$

WAZ028-222300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Fri Oct 22 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

Rainfall amounts up to a half of an inch possible.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to lower 60s. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South

wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Southeast

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s.

$$

WAZ029-222300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Fri Oct 22 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall

amounts up to a half of an inch possible.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s to lower 60s. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s. South wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to

around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Windy.

Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid to upper

50s.

$$

WAZ030-222300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Fri Oct 22 2021

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in

the morning, becoming light. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts up to three quarters of an inch

possible.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of an inch.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain. Highs in the 40s,

except in the lower to mid 50s valleys. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s, except in the upper 40s to mid 50s

valleys. Windy. South wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

50 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s, except in the upper 40s to mid 50s

valleys.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and high mountain snow. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain and high mountain snow likely. Light high

mountain snow accumulations. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s,

except in the mid 40s to lower 50s valleys. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain

and high mountain snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s,

except in the mid 40s to lower 50s valleys.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the

upper 30s to mid 40s, except in the mid 40s to mid 50s valleys.

$$

WAZ520-222300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Fri Oct 22 2021

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s, except in the

lower to mid 50s valleys. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

high mountain snow. Lows in the 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain and high mountain snow. High mountain snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s,

except in the upper 40s to lower 50s valleys. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and high mountain snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain and high mountain snow. Highs in the upper 30s to

upper 40s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and high mountain snow likely. Light high

mountain snow accumulations. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and high

mountain snow. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s, except in the

lower 40s to lower 50s valleys.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and high mountain snow likely. Moderate high

mountain snow accumulations possible. Lows in the 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and high mountain snow.

Moderate high mountain snow accumulations possible. Highs in the

mid 30s to mid 40s, except in the lower 40s to lower 50s valleys.

Lows in the 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow likely.

Light mountain snow accumulations. Highs in the mid 30s to mid

40s, except in the mid 40s to lower 50s valleys. Lows in the 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and high mountain snow likely. Light high

mountain snow accumulations. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s,

except in the mid 40s to lower 50s valleys. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

$$

WAZ521-222300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Fri Oct 22 2021

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts up to a half

of an inch possible.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the

mid 40s to mid 50s.

$$

