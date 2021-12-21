WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Monday, December 20, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PST Tue Dec 21 2021

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain or snow

overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s to lower 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the 30s. Lows in the 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of snow. Lows 15 to 19. Highs in the 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

snow. Lows 9 to 13. Highs 18 to 22.

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 30s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain or snow

overnight. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

rain or snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Lows 19 to 29.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Lows 13 to 22.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the 20s.

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the

morning. Highs in the lower 30s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain or snow

overnight. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s to lower 50s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Breezy.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain or snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent

chance of rain or snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs

in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the lower to mid

30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Lows 15 to 19. Highs in the mid to upper 20s.

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow likely overnight. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 1500 feet. Lows around 30.

Light wind, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph overnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s to lower 50s. Breezy. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Breezy. South wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain or snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain or snow. Lows in the lower 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Lows 17 to 19. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow overnight.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and mountain snow likely in the

morning, then a chance of rain and mountain snow in the

afternoon. Mountain snow accumulation up to 2 inches valleys and

1 to 2 inches in the mountains. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs in

the upper 30s to mid 40s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow. Snow level 3500 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to

lower 30s. Windy. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain or snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Snow

level 3000 feet. Highs in the 30s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Snow likely. Light snow accumulations.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Windy, snow. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the mid

to upper 20s, except in the 30s valleys. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Snow likely. Light snow accumulations.

Lows in the 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Breezy. Snow likely. Light snow accumulations.

Highs in the 20s, except in the upper 20s to mid 30s valleys.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow likely. Light snow accumulations.

Lows 17 to 23. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Highs

19 to 27. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations.

Lows 13 to 17. Highs 18 to 24. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and high mountain snow

in the evening, then rain and high mountain snow likely

overnight. High mountain snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Snow

level 4000 feet overnight. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Gusts up to 20 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Snow level 3500 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow. Snow level 3000 feet. Lows in the 20s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Lows in the 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Highs in

the mid 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Lows 18 to

24. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Snow. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the

lower 20s to lower 30s, except in the upper 20s to mid 30s

valleys. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Snow likely. Light snow

accumulations. Lows 7 to 17. Highs 15 to 25. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog and freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and high mountain snow likely

overnight. High mountain snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in

the lower 30s. Gusts up to 20 mph overnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and mountain snow in

the morning, then rain and mountain snow likely in the afternoon.

Mountain snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs in the upper 30s

to lower 40s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and mountain snow

likely. Light mountain snow accumulations. Lows in the upper 20s

to lower 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Highs in

the lower 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Lows in the 20s. Highs in the upper 20s to upper

30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Lows 17 to 23. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Lows 12 to 18. Highs in the 20s.

