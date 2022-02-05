WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Friday, February 4, 2022

_____

439 FPUS56 KPDT 051158

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PST Sat Feb 5 2022

WAZ026-060000-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PST Sat Feb 5 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Windy.

Northwest wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to

35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. West wind

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph in the evening, becoming

light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West wind

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s to lower 30s. Highs in the 40s.

$$

WAZ027-060000-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PST Sat Feb 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light

wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Light wind.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

$$

WAZ028-060000-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PST Sat Feb 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South

wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

$$

WAZ029-060000-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PST Sat Feb 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Breezy.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

$$

WAZ030-060000-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PST Sat Feb 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

20s to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

$$

WAZ520-060000-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PST Sat Feb 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s

to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

$$

WAZ521-060000-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PST Sat Feb 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. West wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the morning, becoming

light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s to mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather