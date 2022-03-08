WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Monday, March 7, 2022

367 FPUS56 KPDT 081045

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

245 AM PST Tue Mar 8 2022

WAZ026-090015-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

245 AM PST Tue Mar 8 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow. Snow

level 1500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the evening, then

a chance of snow overnight. Snow level 1000 feet in the evening.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s. North wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

$$

WAZ027-090015-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

245 AM PST Tue Mar 8 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a chance

of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. Northeast

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow. Snow

level 1500 feet in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

North wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 30s to lower 40s. North wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 21. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s.

$$

WAZ028-090015-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

245 AM PST Tue Mar 8 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind 5 to 15 mph. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Breezy. North

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast

wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs

in the 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

WAZ029-090015-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

245 AM PST Tue Mar 8 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of

an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow overnight. Snow level 1000 feet in

the evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Breezy.

Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 20. East wind 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

WAZ030-090015-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

245 AM PST Tue Mar 8 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Rain or snow likely. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches

valleys and 2 to 5 inches in the mountains. Snow level 3000 feet.

Highs in the 30s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 12 to 20. North

wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

North wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 7 to 15. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s. Highs in the 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow. Lows in the 30s.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow. Highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain and mountain snow. Lows in the 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

$$

WAZ520-090015-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

245 AM PST Tue Mar 8 2022

.TODAY...Rain or snow likely in the morning, then rain or snow in

the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Snow level

3000 feet. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. West wind 5 to

15 mph in the morning, becoming light. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow likely in the evening,

then a chance of snow overnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches valleys and 2 to 4 inches in the mountains. Snow level

2000 feet in the evening. Lows 13 to 21. Northeast wind 5 to

15 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

morning. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the lower 40s to lower 50s, except in the upper 40s to mid 50s

valleys. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow likely. Moderate

mountain snow accumulations possible. Lows in the upper 20s to

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows

in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

$$

WAZ521-090015-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

245 AM PST Tue Mar 8 2022

.TODAY...A chance of rain or snow in the morning, then rain or

snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches

valleys and 2 to 4 inches in the mountains. Snow level 2000 feet

in the evening. Lows 19 to 28. North wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

30s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 13 to 22.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow. Lows in the 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

$$

