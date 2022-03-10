WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 9, 2022

267 FPUS56 KPDT 101158

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PST Thu Mar 10 2022

WAZ026-110000-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PST Thu Mar 10 2022

...Record Low Temperatures Possible from early today through

today...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West wind

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Light wind, becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

$$

WAZ027-110000-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PST Thu Mar 10 2022

...Record Low Temperatures Possible from early today through

today...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Light

wind, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

$$

WAZ028-110000-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PST Thu Mar 10 2022

...Record Low Temperatures Possible from early today through

today...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. South

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South wind

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

$$

WAZ029-110000-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PST Thu Mar 10 2022

...Record Low Temperatures Possible from early today through

today...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Breezy.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. South

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Breezy.

South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Windy. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper

40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s.

$$

WAZ030-110000-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PST Thu Mar 10 2022

...Record Low Temperatures Possible from early today through

today...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 18 to 25.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to upper

30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

Breezy. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain and mountain snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a chance of rain and mountain

snow. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain and mountain snow. Lows in the 30s.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Rain and mountain snow likely. Highs in the

lower 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain and high mountain snow likely. Light high

mountain snow accumulations. Highs in the 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain and mountain snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

$$

WAZ520-110000-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PST Thu Mar 10 2022

...Record Low Temperatures Possible from early today through

today...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow likely. Heavy mountain

snow accumulations possible. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain and mountain snow likely. Light mountain snow

accumulations. Highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and high mountain snow. Moderate high

mountain snow accumulations possible. Lows in the 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and mountain snow likely. Light mountain snow

accumulations. Highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

$$

WAZ521-110000-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PST Thu Mar 10 2022

...Record Low Temperatures Possible from early today through

today...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Gusts up to

20 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain and mountain snow. Lows in the 30s.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

mountain snow. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

$$

