WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 11, 2022

901 FPUS56 KPDT 121059

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Sun Jun 12 2022

WAZ026-122300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Sun Jun 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 40s. Windy. Northwest wind 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Windy. West wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 40s. Windy. West wind 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Breezy. West wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s to

mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s.

$$

WAZ027-122300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Sun Jun 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Breezy. West wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the 60s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

$$

WAZ028-122300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Sun Jun 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Windy. Southwest

wind 15 to 25 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of an

inch.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Windy. West wind

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s

to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Highs in

the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

WAZ029-122300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Sun Jun 12 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of an inch, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Windy. Southwest wind

20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall

amounts up to a half of an inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. Windy. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Windy. Southwest wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

70s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Highs in

the 70s.

$$

WAZ030-122300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Sun Jun 12 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent. Rainfall amounts up to a half of an inch possible,

except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain showers, high mountain snow showers likely and

a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. High mountain snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Lows in the 30s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and mountain snow

showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s,

except in the upper 40s to mid 50s valleys. Windy. Southwest wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Windy. Southwest

wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

high mountain snow showers. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s, except in the lower to mid 50s valleys. Windy.

Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s to upper 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s to lower

70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs

in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

$$

WAZ520-122300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Sun Jun 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Highs in the

upper 40s to upper 50s, except in the upper 50s to lower 60s

valleys. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and high mountain snow showers

overnight. Snow level 4500 feet overnight. Lows in the lower 30s

to lower 40s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain snow

showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and mountain snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s

to mid 50s, except in the mid to upper 50s valleys. Windy. West

wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and high mountain snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s to lower

40s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

high mountain snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s,

except in the mid 50s to lower 60s valleys. West wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Highs in the mid 50s

to mid 60s, except in the lower 60s to lower 70s valleys.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to mid

60s, except in the lower 60s to lower 70s valleys. Lows in the

upper 30s to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the

upper 30s to upper 40s.

$$

WAZ521-122300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Sun Jun 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Windy. West wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Windy. West wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Windy. West wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to

mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s.

$$

