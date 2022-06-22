WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 21, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

251 AM PDT Wed Jun 22 2022

WAZ026-221100-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

251 AM PDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Windy. Northwest

wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph increasing to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Windy. Northwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s. Breezy. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Breezy. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northeast

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s

to mid 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

$$

WAZ027-221100-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

251 AM PDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. West wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Breezy. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Northeast

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 90s. Lows

in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

$$

WAZ028-221100-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

251 AM PDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Breezy.

West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. West wind

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 90s. Lows in

the upper 50s to upper 60s.

$$

WAZ029-221100-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

251 AM PDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Breezy.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South wind 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s to

mid 90s. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

WAZ030-221100-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

251 AM PDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s, except in

the mid to upper 60s valleys. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s, except in the mid

60s to lower 70s valleys.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

mid 80s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

WAZ520-221100-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

251 AM PDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s, except in the mid to upper 70s valleys.

West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Breezy. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s to lower 70s, except in the lower to mid 70s

valleys. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s, except in the

mid 70s to lower 80s valleys.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s to upper 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s

to mid 80s, except in the lower 80s to lower 90s valleys. Lows in

the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s, except in

the mid 70s to mid 80s valleys.

$$

WAZ521-221100-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

251 AM PDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Breezy. West

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to

25 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to

mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

$$

