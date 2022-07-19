WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Monday, July 18, 2022

832 FPUS56 KPDT 191059

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Tue Jul 19 2022

WAZ026-192300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Tue Jul 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Breezy.

Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Breezy. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. West wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Highs in the

mid 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s.

$$

WAZ027-192300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Tue Jul 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Light wind,

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West wind

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

$$

WAZ028-192300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Tue Jul 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Light wind,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Hot, sunny. Highs 96 to 100. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

$$

WAZ029-192300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Tue Jul 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. South wind 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

WAZ030-192300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Tue Jul 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

WAZ520-192300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Tue Jul 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s, except in the

mid 80s to lower 90s valleys.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the

evening, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s, except

in the mid 80s to lower 90s valleys. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s, except in the

80s valleys.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s to upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s, except in

the mid 80s to lower 90s valleys.

$$

WAZ521-192300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Tue Jul 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind

5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Hot, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

