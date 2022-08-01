WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 31, 2022 _____ 589 FPUS56 KPDT 011059 ZFPPDT Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington National Weather Service Pendleton OR 358 AM PDT Mon Aug 1 2022 WAZ026-012300- Kittitas Valley- Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp 358 AM PDT Mon Aug 1 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Hot. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Haze. Highs 97 to 103. Breezy. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows in the 60s. Windy. Northwest wind 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph overnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Windy. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph increasing to 35 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Windy. Northwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. $$ WAZ027-012300- Yakima Valley- Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima 358 AM PDT Mon Aug 1 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Hot. Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Haze through the day. Highs 100 to 103. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze in the evening. Lows in the 60s. Windy. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph overnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the 90s. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. West wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. $$ WAZ028-012300- Lower Columbia Basin of Washington- Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities 358 AM PDT Mon Aug 1 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Very hot. Partly cloudy. Haze through the day. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 101 to 105. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Haze in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Hot, sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 95 to 100. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. $$ WAZ029-012300- Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington- Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla 358 AM PDT Mon Aug 1 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Hot. Partly cloudy. Haze through the day. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 100 to 103. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Haze in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s. $$ WAZ030-012300- Northwest Blue Mountains- Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort 358 AM PDT Mon Aug 1 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Haze through the day. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 80s, except in the upper 80s to mid 90s valleys. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze in the evening. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Haze in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 70s, except in the 80s valleys. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s, except in the 80s valleys. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s, except in the 80s valleys. $$ WAZ520-012300- East Slopes of the Washington Cascades- Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell 358 AM PDT Mon Aug 1 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Haze. Highs in the 80s, except in the upper 80s to mid 90s valleys. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph overnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s, except in the 80s valleys. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s, except in the 80s valleys. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s, except in the mid 70s to mid 80s valleys. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s, except in the upper 70s to upper 80s valleys. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s, except in the mid 80s to lower 90s valleys. $$ WAZ521-012300- Simcoe Highlands- Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton 358 AM PDT Mon Aug 1 2022 .TODAY...Very hot. Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Haze through the day. Highs 92 to 100. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Haze in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Windy. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather