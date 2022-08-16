WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Monday, August 15, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Tue Aug 16 2022

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Tue Aug 16 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM WEDNESDAY TO 11 PM PDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Hot, sunny. Highs 98 to 102. Northeast wind 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid

70s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Hot. Partly cloudy. Highs 99 to 103. Northeast wind

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s

to mid 70s. Highs 92 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the

60s. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Tue Aug 16 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM WEDNESDAY TO 11 PM PDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. North wind

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Hot, sunny. Highs 99 to 101. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to lower

70s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Hot. Partly cloudy. Highs 100 to 102. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s

to lower 70s. Highs 95 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Tue Aug 16 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM WEDNESDAY TO 11 PM PDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. North wind

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Very hot. Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 102 to

105. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower

70s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Hot. Partly cloudy. Highs 101 to 104. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s

to lower 70s. Highs 96 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.

Highs 90 to 100.

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Tue Aug 16 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM WEDNESDAY TO 11 PM PDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. South wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Hot, sunny. Highs 102 to 104. Light wind, becoming

north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Hot. Partly cloudy. Highs 101 to 103. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s to lower 70s. Highs 93 to 103.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Tue Aug 16 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM WEDNESDAY TO 11 PM PDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s, except in the

90s valleys.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s, except

in the upper 80s to mid 90s valleys.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s

to lower 70s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s, except in the

mid 80s to mid 90s valleys.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s, except in

the lower 80s to lower 90s valleys.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s, except in

the upper 70s to mid 80s valleys.

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Tue Aug 16 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM WEDNESDAY TO 11 PM PDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s to upper 80s, except in the upper 80s to lower 90s

valleys.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Hot, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s, except

in the 90s valleys. East wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to lower

70s.

.THURSDAY...Hot. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s,

except in the 90s valleys.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Tue Aug 16 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM WEDNESDAY TO 11 PM PDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Very hot. Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. East wind 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to lower

70s.

.THURSDAY...Very hot. Mostly cloudy. Highs 96 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

