Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Sun Sep 25 2022

WAZ026-252300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Sun Sep 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. East wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming sunny. Highs in

the lower to mid 80s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

WAZ027-252300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Sun Sep 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light wind, becoming east

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming sunny. Highs in

the lower to mid 80s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

$$

WAZ028-252300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Sun Sep 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North wind

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

$$

WAZ029-252300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Sun Sep 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. East wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. South wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

$$

WAZ030-252300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Sun Sep 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

WAZ520-252300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Sun Sep 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s to lower 80s, except in the lower to mid 80s

valleys.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s, except in

the upper 70s to mid 80s valleys.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s, except

in the lower 60s to lower 70s valleys. Lows in the mid 40s to mid

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

40s. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

$$

WAZ521-252300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Sun Sep 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s to upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

$$

