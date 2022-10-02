WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 1, 2022

114 FPUS56 KPDT 021059

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Sun Oct 2 2022

WAZ026-022300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Sun Oct 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. North wind

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s. South wind

5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Light wind,

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Northeast

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

WAZ027-022300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Sun Oct 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning, becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast

wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Light wind,

becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

$$

WAZ028-022300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Sun Oct 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light wind, becoming

northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

$$

WAZ029-022300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Sun Oct 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning, becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind,

becoming east 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Northeast

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. East

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

WAZ030-022300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Sun Oct 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

WAZ520-022300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Sun Oct 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s, except in the

mid to upper 70s valleys.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s, except in

the mid 70s to lower 80s valleys.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s, except in

the mid 70s to lower 80s valleys.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

WAZ521-022300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Sun Oct 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s to upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

$$

