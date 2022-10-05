WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 4, 2022

_____

826 FPUS56 KPDT 051059

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Wed Oct 5 2022

WAZ026-052300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Wed Oct 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Northeast

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s to lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Highs

in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

$$

WAZ027-052300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Wed Oct 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light wind, becoming east

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Light

wind.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s to lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

to upper 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

$$

WAZ028-052300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Wed Oct 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

$$

WAZ029-052300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Wed Oct 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. South wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. West

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

$$

WAZ030-052300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Wed Oct 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s, except in

the upper 50s to lower 60s valleys.

$$

WAZ520-052300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Wed Oct 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s, except in

the upper 70s to lower 80s valleys.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s, except in

the upper 70s to lower 80s valleys.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s,

except in the mid 70s to lower 80s valleys.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

60s to mid 70s, except in the mid 70s to lower 80s valleys. Lows

in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 60s to lower 70s, except in the upper 60s to mid 70s

valleys. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s, except in the

lower 60s to lower 70s valleys.

$$

WAZ521-052300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Wed Oct 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s to lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

_____

