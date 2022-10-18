WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Monday, October 17, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Tue Oct 18 2022

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind, becoming east 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. South wind

5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind, becoming

southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. West wind 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s to

mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower

40s.

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s.

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Light

wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Light

wind.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Light

wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. South wind 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s.

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid

40s, except in the mid 40s to lower 50s valleys. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and mountain snow

showers. Highs in the 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow showers likely. Light

mountain snow accumulations. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Rain and mountain snow showers likely. Light

mountain snow accumulations. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s,

except in the mid 40s to lower 50s valleys. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s, except in

the lower to mid 70s valleys.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s, except in the upper 50s to

mid 60s valleys.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s to

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Rain and mountain snow showers likely. Light

mountain snow accumulations. Highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s,

except in the upper 40s to mid 50s valleys. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and mountain snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s, except in the upper

40s to mid 50s valleys. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow showers likely. Light

mountain snow accumulations. Lows in the 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s,

except in the upper 40s to mid 50s valleys.

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s. Lows in the

lower 30s to lower 40s.

