WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Friday, December 9, 2022 _____ 475 FPUS56 KPDT 100656 ZFPPDT Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington National Weather Service Pendleton OR 1056 PM PST Fri Dec 9 2022 WAZ026-101215- Kittitas Valley- Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp 1056 PM PST Fri Dec 9 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST SATURDAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Snow likely. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid 30s. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then a chance of rain, freezing rain or snow overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Light wind, becoming north 5 to 10 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow. Snow level 1500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Lows 15 to 23. .TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 19 to 29. Lows 9 to 19. $$ WAZ027-101215- Yakima Valley- Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima 1056 PM PST Fri Dec 9 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST SATURDAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Rain, snow likely and a chance of freezing rain. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 1500 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Light wind. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain, snow and freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then a chance of rain, snow and freezing rain overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Light wind. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain or snow. Snow level 1500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Snow level 1500 feet. Lows 19 to 23. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Lows 16 to 23. .TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 20s. Lows 12 to 20. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 9 to 13. Highs in the lower to mid 20s. $$ WAZ028-101215- Lower Columbia Basin of Washington- Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities 1056 PM PST Fri Dec 9 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST SUNDAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely and a chance of freezing rain. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or snow overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph shifting to the northwest overnight. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain or snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain, freezing rain or snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. West wind 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Lows 18 to 25. .TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 20s. Lows 14 to 22. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 14. Highs 18 to 22. $$ WAZ029-101215- Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington- Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla 1056 PM PST Fri Dec 9 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST SATURDAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Breezy. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of an inch. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. Windy. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of an inch. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or snow overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain, snow and freezing rain. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain, snow and freezing rain. Snow level 1500 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 16 to 23. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 12 to 14. Highs in the lower to mid 20s. $$ WAZ030-101215- Northwest Blue Mountains- Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort 1056 PM PST Fri Dec 9 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST SATURDAY ABOVE 4000 FEET... .REST OF TONIGHT...Rain or snow. Patchy blowing snow. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches valleys and 2 to 4 inches in the mountains. Snow level 3000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 20s, except in the upper 20s to mid 30s valleys. Windy. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain and mountain snow likely in the morning, then a chance of rain and mountain snow in the afternoon. Areas of blowing mountain snow in the morning, then patchy blowing mountain snow in the afternoon. Mountain snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches valleys and 2 to 5 inches in the mountains. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Windy. South wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and mountain snow. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Breezy. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph overnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and freezing rain. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and freezing rain. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 20. Highs 18 to 27. $$ WAZ520-101215- East Slopes of the Washington Cascades- Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell 1056 PM PST Fri Dec 9 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST SATURDAY ABOVE 4000 FEET... .REST OF TONIGHT...Snow likely. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Snow and a chance of freezing rain in the morning, then rain, snow likely and a chance of freezing rain in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches valleys and 3 to 6 inches in the mountains. Snow level 3000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph in the morning, becoming light. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then a chance of snow and freezing rain overnight. Lows in the 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 19 to 24. .MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s to lower 30s. Lows 12 to 22. $$ WAZ521-101215- Simcoe Highlands- Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton 1056 PM PST Fri Dec 9 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST SATURDAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Rain or snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain, snow likely and a chance of freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph in the morning, becoming light. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and mountain snow in the evening, then a chance of rain, mountain snow and freezing rain overnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain or snow. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows 19 to 24. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Lows 17 to 24. .TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s to lower 30s. Lows 12 to 22. $$