WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Friday, December 16, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington
National Weather Service Pendleton OR
358 AM PST Sat Dec 17 2022

WAZ026-180000-
Kittitas Valley-
Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp
358 AM PST Sat Dec 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog through the day. Highs in the mid to upper 20s. Light wind, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows 14 to 16. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 20s. Light wind, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 6 to 8. North wind 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 17 to 20. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings 5 below to 5 above zero. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 7. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs 14 to 20. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows 4 to 6. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 14 to 18. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows 2 to 4. Wind chill readings 7 below to 8 above zero. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs 14 to 18. Wind chill readings 7 below to 8 above zero. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and freezing rain. Lows 9 to 11. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 20s. $$ WAZ027-180000- Yakima Valley- Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima 358 AM PST Sat Dec 17 2022 ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog through the day. Highs in the mid 20s. Light wind. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows 13 to 18. Light wind. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 20s. Light wind, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 6 to 12. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. North wind 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows 6 to 10. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs 17 to 21. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows 2 to 8. Highs 16 to 20. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs 16 to 18. Wind chill readings 9 below to 6 above zero. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and freezing rain. Lows 9 to 11. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 20s. $$ WAZ028-180000- Lower Columbia Basin of Washington- Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities 358 AM PST Sat Dec 17 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog through the day. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows 16 to 21. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows 8 to 15. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 20s. North wind 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows 7 to 13. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs 17 to 21. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows 3 to 9. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 19. Wind chill readings 7 below to 8 above zero. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows 2 to 6. Wind chill readings 7 below to 8 above zero. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs 16 to 18. Wind chill readings 10 below to 5 above zero. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and freezing rain. Lows 10 to 12. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 20s. $$ WAZ029-180000- Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington- Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla 358 AM PST Sat Dec 17 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy freezing fog through the day. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows 18 to 21. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of freezing rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and freezing rain. Lows 14 to 19. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid to upper 20s. West wind 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and freezing rain. Lows 12 to 16. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows 7 to 11. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 18 to 22. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows 3 to 7. Wind chill readings 5 below to 10 above zero. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and freezing rain. Highs 18 to 22. Lows 4 to 14. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and freezing rain. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ WAZ030-180000- Northwest Blue Mountains- Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort 358 AM PST Sat Dec 17 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 17 to 23. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain or snow in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the 20s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows 11 to 16. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the 20s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and freezing rain. Lows 13 to 17. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 20s. Lows 10 to 17. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs 15 to 19. Lows 4 to 14. Wind chill readings 7 below to 8 above zero. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs 17 to 21. Wind chill readings 5 below to 10 above zero. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely and a chance of freezing rain. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows 13 to 17. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and freezing rain. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ WAZ520-180000- East Slopes of the Washington Cascades- Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell 358 AM PST Sat Dec 17 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM PST SUNDAY FOR WESTERN KITTITAS COUNTY... .TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and freezing rain. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows 16 to 23. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and freezing rain. Highs in the lower 20s to lower 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and freezing rain. Lows 6 to 13. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs 17 to 26. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows 6 to 12. Highs 16 to 24. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs 12 to 22. Wind chill readings 10 below to 5 above zero. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows 3 to 7. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and freezing rain. Highs 12 to 20. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill readings 14 below to 1 above zero. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely and a chance of freezing rain. Light snow accumulations. Lows 8 to 12. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill readings 12 below to 3 above zero. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and freezing rain. Highs in the lower 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill readings 6 below to 9 above zero. $$ WAZ521-180000- Simcoe Highlands- Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton 358 AM PST Sat Dec 17 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows 19 to 24. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the evening, becoming light. .SUNDAY...Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of freezing rain or snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of freezing rain or snow. Lows 11 to 19. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the 20s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows 9 to 15. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows 4 to 12. Highs 19 to 23. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and freezing rain. Highs 15 to 19. Lows 4 to 13. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid to upper 20s.