WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 9, 2019

948 FPUS56 KPQR 101100

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

300 AM PST Sun Nov 10 2019

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Veterans Day, Monday

Night, and Tuesday.

WAZ021-110045-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

300 AM PST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny. Areas of morning

drizzle. Patchy morning fog. Highs 55 to 60. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. Lows

around 45. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. East wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain. Lows around 45. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Occasional rain. Highs around 55. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog. Lows around 45.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain after midnight.

Lows around 45. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs around 55. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 45. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of rain. Lows 40 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 55.

$$

WAZ020-110045-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

300 AM PST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of morning drizzle. Patchy morning

fog. Highs around 55. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 45. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs 55 to 60. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 40 to 45. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Occasional rain. Highs around 50. Southwest wind 5 to 10

mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog. Lows 40 to 45.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

50 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

50 to 55.

$$

WAZ040-110045-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

300 AM PST Sun Nov 10 2019

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of morning drizzle. Patchy morning fog.

Highs 55 to 60. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. Patchy

evening fog. Lows 40 to 45. East wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs 55 to 60. East wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. East wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 50 to 55. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows 40 to

45.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

50 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

50 to 55.

$$

WAZ019-110045-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

300 AM PST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of morning drizzle. Free air freezing

level 10000 feet. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 11000 feet. East

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 11000 feet.

East wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Free air freezing level 10000 feet.

Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Snow level

7500 feet. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Snow level

7000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 11000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Free air freezing level 11000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Snow level

7000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Snow level 6000 feet. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Snow level

5500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level 5500 feet. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Snow

level 5500 feet.

$$

weather.gov/portland

