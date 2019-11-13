WA Portland OR Zone Forecast
WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 12, 2019
Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington
National Weather Service Portland OR
257 AM PST Wed Nov 13 2019
Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Thursday, Thursday
Night, and Friday.
South Washington Coast-
Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,
Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment
257 AM PST Wed Nov 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Patchy
morning fog. Highs 55 to 60. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. Lows
around 45. East wind 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain becoming likely in the late
afternoon. Highs around 55. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, except
south wind 5 to 15 mph near beaches and headlands. Chance of rain 70
percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows around 50. South wind 5 to 10
mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Near beaches and
headlands, south wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs around 55. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Near beaches
and headlands, gusts to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 90
percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog. Lows
around 45. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Patchy morning fog. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of rain. Highs around 55.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain
after midnight. Lows 45 to 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs around 55. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows around
45.
.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs around 55. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy. A
50 percent chance of showers. Lows 40 to 45.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
50 to 55.
Willapa Hills-
Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,
and Ryderwood
257 AM PST Wed Nov 13 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Highs 50 to 55. East wind
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. Lows
around 45. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the late
afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts
less than a tenth of an inch.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 45. South wind 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.
Highs 50 to 55. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the
morning. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog. Lows around 45.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Slight chance of rain
in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 50 to
55. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain
after midnight. Lows around 45. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows around
45.
.MONDAY...Patchy morning fog. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain. Highs 50 to 55.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy. A
50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
45 to 50.
South Washington Cascade Foothills-
Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,
and Cougar
257 AM PST Wed Nov 13 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog until midday. Highs around 55.
East wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. Lows
40 to 45. East wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 55. Southeast wind 5 to
10 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain
after midnight. Lows around 45. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.
Highs 50 to 55. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100
percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog. Lows
40 to 45. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Patchy morning fog. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain. Highs 50 to 55.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 45.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Patchy fog. Lows 45 to 50. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Patchy morning fog. Rain likely. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Patchy morning fog. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers. Highs 45 to 50.
South Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,
Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley
257 AM PST Wed Nov 13 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 10000 feet rising to
11000 feet in the afternoon. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts
to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. Free
air freezing level 11000 feet rising to 12000 feet after midnight.
Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Free air freezing level 11000 feet.
Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Snow level 6500 feet increasing to
7500 feet after midnight. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Snow level 6000 feet. Southwest wind 5 to
15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level
5500 feet. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Snow
level 5500 feet increasing to 8000 feet in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Snow level above 8000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Snow level above 8000 feet. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow level 7500 feet. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Snow level 7000 feet. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a
chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level
5000 feet. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Snow level 4500 feet.
