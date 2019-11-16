WA Portland OR Zone Forecast
WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Friday, November 15, 2019
_____
763 FPUS56 KPQR 161030
ZFPPQR
Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington
National Weather Service Portland OR
230 AM PST Sat Nov 16 2019
Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Sunday, Sunday Night,
and Monday.
WAZ021-170015-
South Washington Coast-
Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,
Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment
230 AM PST Sat Nov 16 2019
.TODAY...Patchy morning fog. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain. Highs around 55. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
around 50. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Rainfall amounts around a tenth
of an inch.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs around 55. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Near
beaches and headlands, gusts to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of
rain 90 percent. Rainfall amounts around a quarter of an inch.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening, then a
chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog. Lows 45 to 50. Light
wind. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Patchy morning fog. Rain likely. Highs around 55. East
wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers likely after
midnight. Lows around 45. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs 50 to 55.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs
50 to 55.
$$
WAZ020-170015-
Willapa Hills-
Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,
and Ryderwood
230 AM PST Sat Nov 16 2019
.TODAY...Patchy morning fog. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain. Highs 50 to 55. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
45 to 50. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of
an inch.
.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a half of an inch.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog.
Lows 45 to 50. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Chance of rain in the morning,
then rain in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. Southeast wind 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 45. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 35.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs
45 to 50.
$$
WAZ040-170015-
South Washington Cascade Foothills-
Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,
and Cougar
230 AM PST Sat Nov 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs 50 to 55.
Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows 45 to 50. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs 50 to 55. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an
inch.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Patchy fog. Lows 45 to 50. Light wind.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. Southeast wind
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers likely after
midnight. Lows around 45. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs 45 to
50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy.
Lows 35 to 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs
around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 35.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs
45 to 50.
$$
WAZ019-170015-
South Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,
Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley
230 AM PST Sat Nov 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Free air freezing level
6500 feet rising to 10000 feet in the afternoon. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Snow
level above 8000 feet. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Snow level
above 8000 feet. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Snow
level 7000 feet. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Snow level 7000 feet. Light wind. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Snow level 6000 feet. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy.
Free air freezing level 5000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Free
air freezing level 4500 feet rising to 5500 feet in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 8000 feet
rising to 10000 feet after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 10000 feet rising
to 11000 feet in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 11000 feet
lowering to 10000 feet after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Free air
freezing level 10000 feet rising to 11000 feet in the afternoon.
$$
