WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 21, 2019

_____

287 FPUS56 KPQR 221054

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

254 AM PST Fri Nov 22 2019

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Saturday, Saturday

Night, and Sunday.

WAZ021-230100-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

254 AM PST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost and patchy fog in the

morning. Highs around 50. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 40 to 45. Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Patchy morning fog. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Highs 50 to 55. Light wind becoming south 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 45. South wind 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

50 to 55. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 40 to

45. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 45. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. A

30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 45.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows 30 to 35.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 45.

$$

WAZ020-230100-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

254 AM PST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Widespread frost and patchy fog in the morning. Highs 45 to 50.

Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy. Areas of

fog. Lows 35 to 40. Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Patchy morning fog. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Highs 45 to 50. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 40 to 45. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph

becoming 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny. A 50 percent

chance of rain. Highs 45 to 50. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Patchy fog. Lows around 40. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level 2500 feet

decreasing to 2000 feet after midnight. Lows around 35. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Snow

level 2000 feet. Highs 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 1500 feet. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. A

30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level 1500 feet

decreasing to 1000 feet in the afternoon. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Snow level 1500 feet decreasing to 1000 feet after

midnight. Lows 25 to 30.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Snow level 1000 feet. Highs 35 to 40.

$$

WAZ040-230100-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

254 AM PST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Valley highs

45 to 50. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Valley lows around 35.

Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Valley

highs 45 to 50. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Valley lows 40 to 45. Light wind

becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Patchy fog. Valley highs 45 to 50. South

wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Patchy fog. Valley lows 35 to 40. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy morning fog. Rain likely. Valley highs 40 to 45.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy evening fog. Rain and snow likely in

the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level 2500 feet decreasing to 2000 feet after midnight. Valley lows

around 35. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Snow

level 2000 feet. Valley highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of rain and snow. Snow level 1500 feet decreasing

to 1000 feet after midnight. Valley lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 1000 feet. Valley highs 35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 1500 feet decreasing to

1000 feet after midnight. Valley lows 25 to 30. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Snow level 1000 feet. Valley highs 35 to 40.

$$

WAZ019-230100-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

254 AM PST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 7000 feet rising to

8000 feet in the afternoon. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 8000 feet rising

to 9000 feet after midnight. Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Snow level 6500 feet in the afternoon.

Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Snow level 6000 feet increasing to

6500 feet after midnight. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 5000 feet decreasing to

4000 feet in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. West

wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 3500 feet

decreasing to 3000 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 2500 feet increasing to

3000 feet in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Snow level 2500 feet decreasing to

2000 feet after midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Snow level

1500 feet increasing to 2000 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers.

$$

weather.gov/portland

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather