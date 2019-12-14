WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Friday, December 13, 2019

_____

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

405 AM PST Sat Dec 14 2019

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Sunday, Sunday Night,

and Monday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

.TODAY...Patchy morning fog. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 45. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 45. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows

35 to 40. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning, then a slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. East wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 45. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

.TODAY...Patchy morning fog. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs 40 to 45. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 35. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs 40 to 45. Light

wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and a slight chance of snow after midnight.

Snow level 2000 feet. Lows around 35. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet in

the morning. No snow accumulation. Highs 40 to 45. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 35.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

around 45. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows 35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs around 40. Light wind. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 30 to 35. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Patchy morning fog. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain and snow showers. Snow level 1500 feet. Highs 35 to 40.

Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 1500 feet. Lows around 35. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain or snow in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level 1500 feet in

the morning. No snow accumulation. Highs 40 to 45. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 35.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

40 to 45. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 2500 feet. Lows around 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs 40 to

45. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs around 45. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs around 45. Chance of rain 80 percent.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow

level 2500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Light wind. Chance

of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Free air freezing level at the surface.

Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of snow. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of snow. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 5000 feet

rising to 6000 feet after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow level 1500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Snow level 2000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of

rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 3000 feet. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 3000 feet. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 4000 feet. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 4000 feet. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

_____

