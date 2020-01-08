WA Portland OR Zone Forecast
WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 7, 2020
Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington
National Weather Service Portland OR
358 AM PST Wed Jan 8 2020
Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Thursday, Thursday
Night, and Friday.
South Washington Coast-
Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,
Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment
358 AM PST Wed Jan 8 2020
.TODAY...Showers until afternoon, then rain late in the afternoon.
Highs around 45. West wind 5 to 15 mph becoming 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers after midnight. Lows 35 to 40. Light wind becoming west 5 to
10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall
amounts around a tenth of an inch.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 45. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Near beaches and headlands, northwest wind 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Northwest wind 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain, breezy. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs 45 to 50.
South wind 15 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph in
the afternoon. Near beaches and headlands, south wind 25 to 30 mph
becoming southwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon, gusts to 45 mph
decreasing to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers, windy. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers, breezy. Highs around 45. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Breezy. Lows around 40. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 45. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain and snow
showers likely after midnight. Lows around 35. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows 30 to 35.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs 35 to 40.
Willapa Hills-
Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,
and Ryderwood
358 AM PST Wed Jan 8 2020
.TODAY...Rain and snow showers until afternoon, then rain and snow
late in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow accumulation up to
1 inch. Highs 35 to 40. West wind 5 to 15 mph becoming 5 to 10 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow in the evening, then a
chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level
1500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows 30 to 35. Light wind
becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation
90 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Snow level 1500 feet. Highs 35 to 40. Northwest wind 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 1500 feet
increasing to 2000 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation up to
2 inches. Lows 30 to 35. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.
Snow level 2000 feet in the morning. Snow accumulation of 1 to
3 inches. Highs 40 to 45. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
25 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers, breezy. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers in the morning, then rain and snow showers
likely in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs 40 to 45.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level
2000 feet. Lows around 35. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs
35 to 40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level 1000 feet.
Lows 30 to 35. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Snow level 500 feet. Highs around 35.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in
the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow
level 500 feet in the evening. Lows 25 to 30. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Snow level 500 feet. Highs 30 to 35.
South Washington Cascade Foothills-
Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,
and Cougar
358 AM PST Wed Jan 8 2020
.TODAY...Rain and snow showers until afternoon, then rain and snow
late in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow accumulation up to
1 inch. Valley highs 35 to 40. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 1500 feet. Snow accumulation up
to 1 inch. Valley lows 30 to 35. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming
light after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Snow level 1000 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the
afternoon. Valley highs 35 to 40. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall
amounts less than a tenth of an inch.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 1000 feet. Snow
accumulation up to 1 inch. Valley lows 30 to 35. Southwest wind 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning.
Snow level 1500 feet increasing to 2000 feet in the afternoon. Snow
accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Valley highs around 40. South wind
5 to 15 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then rain and snow showers
after midnight. Snow level 2500 feet after midnight. No snow
accumulation. Valley lows 35 to 40. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 2500 feet. Valley
highs around 40. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 2000 feet
decreasing to 1500 feet after midnight. Valley lows around 35.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 1500 feet increasing to
2000 feet in the afternoon. Valley highs 35 to 40. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level 1500 feet
decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight. Valley lows 30 to 35. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow showers. Snow level 500 feet in the afternoon. Valley
highs 35 to 40. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely in the evening, then
snow showers likely after midnight. Snow level 500 feet in the
evening. Valley lows 25 to 30. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Valley highs 30 to 35.
South Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,
Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley
358 AM PST Wed Jan 8 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Snow showers until afternoon, then snow late in the
afternoon. Snow level 1500 feet increasing to 2000 feet in the
afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches. West wind 10 to
15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph decreasing to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow level 1500 feet in the evening. Snow
accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
West wind 5 to 15 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. West
wind 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph after
midnight. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow, breezy. Snow level 2000 feet in the afternoon. Snow
accumulation of 6 to 12 inches. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph
increasing to south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow
near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers in the evening, then snow
showers after midnight. Breezy. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow
accumulation of 6 to 12 inches. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Snow showers. Snow level 2500 feet. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Snow level 2000 feet decreasing to
1500 feet after midnight. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers. Snow level 2000 feet in the afternoon.
Chance of snow 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow showers. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Chance of snow 70 percent.
