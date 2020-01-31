WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 30, 2020

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

330 AM PST Fri Jan 31 2020

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Saturday, Saturday

Night, and Sunday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

330 AM PST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Rain, windy. Highs 50 to 55. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain, windy. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight.

Lows 45 to 50. South wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half to three quarters

of an inch.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.

Breezy. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs around 50.

Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall

amounts a half of an inch to one inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Colder. No snow

accumulation. Lows 35 to 40. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph becoming light after midnight. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. No snow

accumulation. Highs 40 to 45. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Near beaches and headlands, gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers after midnight. No snow accumulation. Lows 30 to 35.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 45.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Lows 35 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 45 to 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

330 AM PST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Rain, breezy. Highs 50 to 55. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to three quarters of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain, breezy. Lows around 45. South wind 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall

amounts a quarter of an inch to one inch.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Rain

may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs 45 to 50. West wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts three quarters of an inch to one inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Colder. Snow level 1500 feet decreasing to 500 feet after midnight.

Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows 30 to 35. West wind 5 to

10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then rain and snow showers in

the afternoon. Snow level 500 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Highs 35 to 40. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers after midnight. Snow level 500 feet. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows 25 to 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow after

midnight. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow likely in

the afternoon. Snow level 500 feet. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

330 AM PST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Highs 50 to 55. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 45. South wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around

a tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 50. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a

half of an inch to one inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Colder. Snow level 2500 feet decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight.

Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows 30 to 35. West wind 5 to

10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs

35 to 40. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight.

Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 35 to 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 25 to 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then rain

and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs 35 to 40. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Snow level 1500 feet in the evening. Lows 35 to 40.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

330 AM PST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Rain, breezy. Snow level 7000 feet. Southwest wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Breezy. Snow level 6000 feet. Southwest wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain and snow in the

afternoon. Breezy. Snow level 6000 feet decreasing to 4500 feet in

the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Southwest wind

15 to 25 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall

amounts three quarters of an inch to one inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers in the evening, then snow

showers likely after midnight. Colder. Snow level 2500 feet in the

evening. Snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers. Colder. Snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches.

West wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level at the surface.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Free air freezing level at the surface.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level 2500 feet after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow level 5500 feet. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

