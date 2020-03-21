WA Portland OR Zone Forecast
WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Friday, March 20, 2020
Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington
National Weather Service Portland OR
213 AM PDT Sat Mar 21 2020
Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Sunday, Sunday Night,
and Monday.
South Washington Coast-
Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,
Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment
213 AM PDT Sat Mar 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Light wind becoming
southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows around
40. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs around 45. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers, some with small hail in the evening. Lows
35 to 40. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers, some with small hail. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers, some with small
hail in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.
Lows 35 to 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows 35 to 40.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely
in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.
Willapa Hills-
Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,
and Ryderwood
213 AM PDT Sat Mar 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon, then partly cloudy. Highs
50 to 55. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. Lows
around 35. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55. Light wind becoming
southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening, then a
chance of rain after midnight. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows around 35.
Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow accumulation up
to 1 inch. Highs 40 to 45. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers, some with small hail, and snow showers in
the evening, then rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level
2000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows around 35. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers, some with small hail, and snow showers. Snow
level 2000 feet. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, some with
small hail, and snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with
a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level 2000 feet.
Lows 30 to 35. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain or snow showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.
Snow level 1500 feet. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow
level 2000 feet. Lows around 35. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs 40 to
45. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows 35 to 40. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs 40 to 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.
South Washington Cascade Foothills-
Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,
and Cougar
213 AM PDT Sat Mar 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.
Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Light wind becoming south
5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight.
Lows 35 to 40. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Cooler. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow
accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs 40 to 45. Southwest wind 5 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers, some with small hail, and snow showers in
the evening, then rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level
2000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows around 35. Chance
of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers, some with small hail, and snow showers. Snow
level 2000 feet. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers, some with small
hail, and snow showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain
and snow showers after midnight. Snow level 1500 feet. Lows around
35. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers
in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the
afternoon. Snow level 1500 feet. Highs 40 to 50. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level 2000 feet. Lows
around 35. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level
1500 feet. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and snow
after midnight. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.
Snow level 2000 feet. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
South Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,
Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley
213 AM PDT Sat Mar 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 5500 feet rising to
6500 feet in the afternoon. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy. Free air
freezing level 6500 feet. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
east after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 6000 feet rising to
7000 feet in the afternoon. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight.
Snow level 4000 feet. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Snow, colder. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow accumulation of
3 to 6 inches. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow
accumulation of 3 to 6 inches. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow showers. Snow level 2000 feet. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow
level 1500 feet. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the
morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level
2500 feet in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Snow level 2000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,
then snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level 1500 feet increasing
to 2500 feet in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Snow level 2000 feet. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon.
Snow level 2000 feet. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
