WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 21, 2020

_____

016 FPUS56 KPQR 221009

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

309 AM PDT Sun Mar 22 2020

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Monday, Monday Night,

and Tuesday.

WAZ021-222330-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

309 AM PDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy, then cloudy until midday, then partly sunny,

then cloudy late in the afternoon. Patchy morning fog. Highs 50 to

55. Light wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows around 40. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an

inch.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs around 45. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows 35 to 40. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 45 to

50. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

WAZ020-222330-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

309 AM PDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny. Highs 50 to

55. Light wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Snow level 2500 feet after midnight.

Lows around 35. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow accumulation up

to 1 inch. Highs 40 to 45. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts around a quarter of

an inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows 30 to 35. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain and snow

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow

level 2000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs 40 to 45.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms and a chance of snow showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level 2000 feet. Little or

no snow accumulation. Lows 30 to 35. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet in the afternoon.

Highs 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Snow level 2000 feet. Lows 30 to 35. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet.

Highs 40 to 45. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows 35 to 40. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

WAZ040-222330-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

309 AM PDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

55 to 60. Light wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows

around 35. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Cooler. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs around 45. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half of an inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows around 35. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain and snow

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow

level 2000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs 40 to 45.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight

chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level

2000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows around 35. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 1500 feet. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Snow level 2000 feet. Lows around 35.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 1500 feet. Highs 40 to 45.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 2000 feet. Lows

35 to 40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Snow level 2000 feet. Highs 40 to 50. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

WAZ019-222330-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

309 AM PDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Free air freezing

level 6500 feet rising to 7500 feet in the afternoon. Light wind

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level 4000 feet. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to

20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Snow, colder. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow accumulation of

3 to 5 inches. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 5 inches. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then snow showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level

2000 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of snow

showers after midnight. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow accumulation up

to 1 inch. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level

2500 feet in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Snow level 2000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet in the afternoon.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Snow level 2000 feet. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level 2000 feet. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 3000 feet. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 3000 feet. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

$$

weather.gov/portland

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather