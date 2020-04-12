WA Portland OR Zone Forecast
WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 11, 2020
_____
263 FPUS56 KPQR 120906
ZFPPQR
Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington
National Weather Service Portland OR
206 AM PDT Sun Apr 12 2020
Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Monday, Monday Night,
and Tuesday.
WAZ021-122315-
South Washington Coast-
Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,
Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment
206 AM PDT Sun Apr 12 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts
to 20 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. Northwest wind 5 to
15 mph becoming light after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of drizzle. Patchy fog
after midnight. Lows around 45.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy.
Patchy morning fog. Slight chance of drizzle in the morning. Highs
55 to 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs
60 to 65.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 55.
$$
WAZ020-122315-
Willapa Hills-
Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,
and Ryderwood
206 AM PDT Sun Apr 12 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 35. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 35. Northwest wind 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of drizzle. Patchy fog
after midnight. Lows 40 to 45.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy.
Patchy morning fog. Slight chance of drizzle in the morning. Highs
55 to 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs
60 to 65.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 60. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
$$
WAZ040-122315-
South Washington Cascade Foothills-
Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,
and Cougar
206 AM PDT Sun Apr 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 35. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65. Light wind becoming northwest 5 to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 35. North wind 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs
55 to 60. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.
Slight chance of drizzle after midnight. Lows 40 to 45.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy.
Slight chance of drizzle in the morning. Highs 55 to 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs
60 to 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
55 to 60.
$$
WAZ019-122315-
South Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,
Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley
206 AM PDT Sun Apr 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 4500 feet rising to
5500 feet in the afternoon. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 6000 feet lowering
to 4500 feet after midnight. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 4500 feet rising to
6000 feet in the afternoon. East wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 7000 feet
rising to 7500 feet after midnight. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 8000 feet rising
to 9000 feet in the afternoon. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of drizzle after
midnight. Free air freezing level 9000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of drizzle in the morning.
Free air freezing level 8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 7500 feet
rising to 8000 feet after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 7500 feet rising
to 8000 feet in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 9000 feet
rising to 10000 feet after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 9000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Snow level 5000 feet after midnight.
Free air freezing level 9000 feet in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level
4500 feet. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
_____
