WA Portland OR Zone Forecast
WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Friday, July 10, 2020
796 FPUS56 KPQR 110915
ZFPPQR
Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington
National Weather Service Portland OR
215 AM PDT Sat Jul 11 2020
Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Sunday, Sunday Night,
and Monday.
WAZ021-112315-
South Washington Coast-
Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,
Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment
215 AM PDT Sat Jul 11 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy morning fog. A 50 percent chance of rain in
the afternoon. Highs around 65. Light wind becoming southwest 5 to
10 mph in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an
inch.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 55. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an
inch.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 65. Light
wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest wind 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Patchy
morning fog. Highs 65 to 70. Light wind becoming northwest 5 to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs
65 to 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.
Lows around 55.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs 65 to 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 55.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs 65 to
70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 55.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny. A 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs 65 to 70.
WAZ020-112315-
Willapa Hills-
Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,
and Ryderwood
215 AM PDT Sat Jul 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Slight chance of rain
early in the afternoon. Chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs
60 to 65. Light wind becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 50 to 55. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an
inch.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 70. West
wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest wind 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs
65 to 70. Light wind.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs
65 to 75.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs 65 to 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.
Lows around 55.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs
70 to 75.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
65 to 70.
WAZ040-112315-
South Washington Cascade Foothills-
Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,
and Cougar
215 AM PDT Sat Jul 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny, then partly cloudy in the late morning and
early afternoon, then mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
late in the afternoon. Valley highs 65 to 70. Light wind becoming
west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Valley
lows 50 to 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.
Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then partly
sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Valley highs
65 to 70. Light wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows around 50. Northwest wind
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Valley highs 70 to 75. Light wind.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Valley lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Valley highs 70 to 75.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Valley lows around 55.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. A
20 percent chance of showers. Valley highs 70 to 75.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Valley lows around 55.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Valley
highs 70 to 75.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Valley lows around 55.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Valley
highs 70 to 75.
WAZ019-112315-
South Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,
Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley
215 AM PDT Sat Jul 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny, then partly cloudy early in the afternoon,
then mostly cloudy. Free air freezing level 14000 feet. Southwest
wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Snow
level above 8000 feet. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph
becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning, then a slight
chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level 8000 feet decreasing to
7500 feet in the afternoon. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 11000 feet
rising to 12000 feet after midnight. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 12000 feet. Light
wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 12000 feet rising to
13000 feet after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Snow level above 8000 feet after midnight. Free air
freezing level 15000 feet in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Snow
level above 8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Snow level above 8000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Snow level above
8000 feet in the morning. Free air freezing level 14000 feet in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Snow level above 8000 feet after midnight. Free air
freezing level 14000 feet in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Snow
level above 8000 feet.
