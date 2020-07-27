WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 26, 2020

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

235 AM PDT Mon Jul 27 2020

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday

Night, and Wednesday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

235 AM PDT Mon Jul 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then sunny. Highs 65 to

70 near the coast, and 75 to 85 inland. North wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 55. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs 65 to

70. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

50 to 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny. Patchy

morning fog. Highs 65 to 75. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny. Patchy

morning fog. Highs 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 55.

.FRIDAY...Patchy morning fog. Showers likely. Highs 65 to 70. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 70. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 55.

.SUNDAY...Patchy morning fog. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs 65 to 70.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

235 AM PDT Mon Jul 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny. Not as

warm. Highs 70 to 75. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West wind 5 to 15 mph

becoming light after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny. Highs 75 to

80. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 55. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows around 55. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 70. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

50 to 55. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

70 to 75.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

235 AM PDT Mon Jul 27 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot. Valley highs 85 to 95. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Valley lows 55 to 60. West wind 5 to 10 mph

becoming light after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Valley highs 75 to 80. Light wind

becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Valley lows around 55. West wind

10 to 15 mph becoming light after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Valley highs 80 to 85. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Valley lows 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Valley highs 75 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight.

Valley lows around 55. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Valley

highs 70 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Valley lows around

55. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Valley highs 70 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows around 55.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Valley

highs 70 to 75.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

235 AM PDT Mon Jul 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 15000 feet lowering

to 14000 feet after midnight. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 14000 feet. Light wind

becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming light after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Snow level above 8000 feet in the

afternoon. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Snow level above 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight.

Snow level above 8000 feet. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Snow

level above 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level above

8000 feet. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Snow

level above 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Snow level above 8000 feet after

midnight. Free air freezing level 14000 feet in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Snow

level above 8000 feet.

