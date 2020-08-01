WA Portland OR Zone Forecast
WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Friday, July 31, 2020
_____
156 FPUS56 KPQR 011107
ZFPPQR
Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington
National Weather Service Portland OR
407 AM PDT Sat Aug 1 2020
Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Sunday, Sunday Night,
and Monday.
WAZ021-012345-
South Washington Coast-
Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,
Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment
407 AM PDT Sat Aug 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy, becoming partly sunny late in the day. Highs
around 70. Light wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. Lows
around 55. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs 65 to 75. Light
wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight.
Lows 55 to 60. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
65 to 70. Light wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs
around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly
sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 55.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs 65 to 70. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs 65
to 70.
$$
WAZ020-012345-
Willapa Hills-
Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,
and Ryderwood
407 AM PDT Sat Aug 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75. Light wind becoming west
5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph
becoming light after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy, becoming partly sunny late in the day.
Highs 70 to 75. Light wind.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 55.
West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
65 to 70. Light wind.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs 70
to 75.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs
70 to 75.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. A 20
percent chance of showers. Highs 65 to 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs 70
to 75.
$$
WAZ040-012345-
South Washington Cascade Foothills-
Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,
and Cougar
407 AM PDT Sat Aug 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Valley highs 70 to 80. Light wind becoming
northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Valley lows around 55. Northwest wind 5 to
10 mph becoming light after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Valley highs 75 to 80. Light wind becoming
west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows 55 to 60. Northwest wind
5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Valley
highs 70 to 75. Light wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows around 55.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Valley
highs 75 to 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Valley lows around 55.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Valley highs 75 to 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Valley lows around 55.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Valley highs 70 to 75.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Valley lows 50 to 55.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Valley highs 70 to 75.
$$
WAZ019-012345-
South Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,
Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley
407 AM PDT Sat Aug 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet lowering
to 14000 feet in the afternoon. Light wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 14000 feet rising
to 15000 feet after midnight. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming
light after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Free air
freezing level 15000 feet. Light wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 14000 feet
lowering to 13000 feet after midnight. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph
becoming light after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level above
8000 feet. Light wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Snow level above 8000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Free air
freezing level 15000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 15000 feet
lowering to 14000 feet after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Snow
level above 8000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 14000 feet
rising to 15000 feet after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet lowering
to 14000 feet in the afternoon.
$$
weather.gov/portland
_____
