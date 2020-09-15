WA Portland OR Zone Forecast
WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 15, 2020
_____
295 FPUS56 KPQR 151917 AAB
ZFPPQR
Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington...UPDATED
National Weather Service Portland OR
1217 PM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020
Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Wednesday, Wednesday
Night, and Thursday.
WAZ021-152330-
South Washington Coast-
Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,
Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment
1217 PM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely until midday, then a chance
of showers in the afternoon. Areas of smoke. Highs 65 to 70. Light
wind. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Rainfall amounts less than
a tenth of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Decreasing chance of showers. Areas of smoke, with
areas of fog after midnight. Lows 50 to 55. Light wind. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an
inch.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Areas of smoke and morning fog. Highs 65 to 70. Light wind.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers.
Areas of smoke and fog. Lows 55 to 60. Light wind.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Areas
of morning fog. Areas of smoke. Highs 65 to 70. Light wind.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Patchy smoke. Lows around 55.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely. Patchy smoke. Highs around 65. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Patchy smoke in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 55.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 65.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows 50 to 55.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 65.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 65.
$$
WAZ020-152330-
Willapa Hills-
Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,
and Ryderwood
1217 PM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Showers likely. Areas of smoke. Highs around 70.
Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Decreasing chance of showers. Areas of
smoke, with areas of fog after midnight. Lows 50 to 55. Light wind.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Areas of smoke and fog in the morning. Smoke in the afternoon. Highs
around 70. Light wind.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers.
Smoke. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows 55 to 60. Light wind.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Smoke
and areas of morning fog. Highs 65 to 70. Light wind.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Areas of smoke. Lows around 55.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely. Patchy smoke. Highs 60 to 65. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Patchy smoke. Lows around 55.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
60 to 65.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows 50 to 55.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.
$$
WAZ040-152330-
South Washington Cascade Foothills-
Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,
and Cougar
1217 PM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020
...DENSE SMOKE ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT WEDNESDAY...
.REST OF TODAY...Smokey and cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Areas of dense fog until midday. Visibility one quarter
mile or less at times until midday. Highs 65 to 70. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.
Smoke, dense at times. Areas of dense fog after midnight. Visibility
one quarter mile or less at times. Lows around 55. Light wind.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Smoke, dense at times, and morning fog. Visibility one
quarter mile or less at times in the morning. Highs 65 to 75. Light
wind.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Smoke. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows 55 to 60. Light wind.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Smoke,
with areas of morning fog. Highs 65 to 70. Light wind.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening. Areas of smoke. Lows around 55. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Patchy smoke. Highs 60 to 65. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of showers. Patchy smoke. Lows 50 to 55. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs 60 to 65. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows 50 to 55.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 70.
$$
WAZ019-152330-
South Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,
Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley
1217 PM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Smoke.
South wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.
Smoke. Snow level above 8000 feet. Light wind.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy, smoke. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the afternoon. Snow level above 8000 feet. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Smoke. Snow level above 8000 feet. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Smoke. Snow level above 8000 feet. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening. Smoke. Snow level above 8000 feet. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Areas of smoke. Snow level above 8000 feet.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of showers. Areas of smoke. Snow level above 8000 feet.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Patchy smoke. Snow level above
8000 feet. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Patchy smoke. Snow level 8000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Free air freezing level 12000
feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 12000 feet.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 12000 feet.
$$
weather.gov/portland
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather