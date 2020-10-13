WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Monday, October 12, 2020

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

338 AM PDT Tue Oct 13 2020

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Wednesday, Wednesday

Night, and Thursday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

338 AM PDT Tue Oct 13 2020

.TODAY...Rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 60 to 65.

Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Near beaches and

headlands, south wind 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph shifting to

the west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight. Near

beaches and headlands, west wind 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph

becoming light after midnight. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an

inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. West wind 5 to

10 mph becoming light in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Light wind.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

60 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 45 to 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

338 AM PDT Tue Oct 13 2020

.TODAY...Rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 55 to 60.

Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Gusts to 55 mph

across the most exposed ridgetops. Chance of precipitation near 100

percent. Rainfall amounts a half of an inch to one inch, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers. Lows 45 to 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 30 mph becoming light after midnight. Rainfall amounts

around a tenth of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 55 to 60. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Light wind becoming

north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 45 to 50.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 45.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 45.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

55 to 60.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

338 AM PDT Tue Oct 13 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely early in the afternoon. Chance of

showers late in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the

morning. Valley highs 55 to 60. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 40 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall

amounts a quarter of an inch to one inch, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Valley

lows around 45. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Valley

highs 50 to 60. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts around a

tenth of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Valley lows 40 to 45. Light wind.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Valley

highs 55 to 60. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Valley

highs 55 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Valley lows 45 to

50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Valley highs 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Valley lows

40 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Valley highs 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows 40 to 45.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Valley

highs 55 to 60.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

338 AM PDT Tue Oct 13 2020

.TODAY...Windy. Rain in the morning, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms until midday. Rain showers in the afternoon. Rain may

be heavy at times in the morning. Snow level above 8000 feet

decreasing to 6500 feet in the afternoon. Southwest wind 20 to

30 mph. Gusts to 50 mph decreasing to 45 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts three

quarters of an inch to one and a half inches, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then a chance

of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level 5500 feet

decreasing to 5000 feet after midnight. West wind 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Snow level

5000 feet increasing to 5500 feet in the afternoon. West wind 5 to

10 mph. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level

5000 feet in the evening. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Free

air freezing level 10000 feet rising to 12000 feet in the afternoon.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Snow

level above 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level above

8000 feet. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 7000 feet in the afternoon. Free air freezing

level 13000 feet in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Snow level 7000 feet increasing to 7500 feet after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Snow level 7000 feet in the morning. Free air freezing

level 12000 feet in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level 6000 feet after midnight. Free air freezing

level 13000 feet in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 7500 feet increasing to above 8000 feet in the afternoon.

weather.gov/portland

