WA Portland OR Zone Forecast
WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 18, 2020
Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington
National Weather Service Portland OR
407 AM PDT Mon Oct 19 2020
Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday
Night, and Wednesday.
South Washington Coast-
Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,
Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment
407 AM PDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs around 60. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
55 to 60. Light wind.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of rain. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest wind 5 to
10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. A
20 percent chance of rain. Highs 55 to 60. Northwest wind 5 to
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
40 to 45.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs around 55.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows 40 to 45.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
50 to 55.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a
chance of rain after midnight. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows 35 to 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55.
Willapa Hills-
Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,
and Ryderwood
407 AM PDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs 55 to 60. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
50 to 55. Light wind.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows 40 to 45. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. A
20 percent chance of rain. Highs 50 to 55. Northwest wind 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
35 to 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Patchy
morning fog. Highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows 35 to 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
45 to 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a
chance of rain after midnight. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows around 35.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain or snow in the morning,
then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow
level 2000 feet. Highs around 45. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and
snow showers in the evening. Snow level 1500 feet. Lows 30 to 35.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 50.
South Washington Cascade Foothills-
Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,
and Cougar
407 AM PDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around
55. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an
inch.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55. Light wind.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows 40 to 45. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. Northwest
wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
35 to 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs 45 to 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of
rain and snow after midnight. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows around 35.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,
then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level
2000 feet. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Snow level 1500 feet. Lows 30 to 35.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 45.
South Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,
Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley
407 AM PDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Snow
level 7500 feet. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Snow
level 7000 feet decreasing to 5500 feet after midnight. Northwest
wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 8000 feet.
Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,
then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow after midnight.
Snow level 5500 feet decreasing to 4500 feet after midnight. Little
or no snow accumulation. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and
snow. Snow level 3500 feet. Little or no snow accumulation.
Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 4500 feet
lowering to 4000 feet after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 4000 feet rising
to 5000 feet in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 6000 feet
lowering to 5000 feet after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level
2500 feet. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the evening, then a
chance of snow after midnight. Snow level 2000 feet. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow in the morning, then a
chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 1500 feet.
Chance of snow 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 4500 feet rising to
5500 feet in the afternoon.
