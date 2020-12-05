WA Portland OR Zone Forecast
WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Friday, December 4, 2020
_____
559 FPUS56 KPQR 051111
ZFPPQR
Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington
National Weather Service Portland OR
311 AM PST Sat Dec 5 2020
Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Sunday, Sunday Night,
and Monday.
WAZ021-060030-
South Washington Coast-
Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,
Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment
311 AM PST Sat Dec 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then increasing clouds with a slight
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. Southeast wind 5 to
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows around 45.
South wind 5 to 15 mph. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. South
wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall
amounts less than a tenth of an inch.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Southeast wind 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
around 55. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows around
45.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows around 45.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
45 to 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows 35 to 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs 45 to
50.
$$
WAZ020-060030-
Willapa Hills-
Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,
and Ryderwood
311 AM PST Sat Dec 5 2020
...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING
BELOW 1500 FEET...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon, then mostly cloudy. Highs
around 50. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows around 40.
South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. South
wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall
amounts less than a tenth of an inch.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast wind 5 to
10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs 45 to 55. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to
25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
40 to 45.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
40 to 45.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Snow level 2500 feet. Lows around 35.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Snow level
2500 feet. Highs 40 to 45.
$$
WAZ040-060030-
South Washington Cascade Foothills-
Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,
and Cougar
311 AM PST Sat Dec 5 2020
...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING
BELOW 1500 FEET...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon, then partly sunny. Highs
45 to 50. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows 35 to 40.
Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. Southeast
wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall
amounts less than a tenth of an inch.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. Southeast wind 5 to
10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,
then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
45 to 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
45 to 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 35.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Snow
level 2500 feet. Highs 40 to 45.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Snow level 2500 feet. Lows around 35.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level
2500 feet. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
$$
WAZ019-060030-
South Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,
Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley
311 AM PST Sat Dec 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny until afternoon, then partly cloudy. Snow level
4500 feet. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and freezing rain
and snow. Snow level 5000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches.
South wind 5 to 15 mph. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an
inch.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and freezing rain and snow
in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.
Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 8000 feet
rising to 10000 feet after midnight. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts to 20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 9000 feet. Southeast
wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,
then a chance of rain after midnight. Snow level 8000 feet. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Snow
level 7500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance
of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level 7000 feet decreasing to
5000 feet after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,
then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level
4000 feet. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow level 2500 feet. Free air
freezing level 5500 feet in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then a
chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.
Snow level 2000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Snow level
1500 feet.
$$
weather.gov/portland
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather