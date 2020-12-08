WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Monday, December 7, 2020

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

312 AM PST Tue Dec 8 2020

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Wednesday, Wednesday

Night, and Thursday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

312 AM PST Tue Dec 8 2020

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain. Patchy fog. Highs 50 to 55. South wind 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to 25 mph becoming light in the afternoon. Chance of rain

near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts around a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a slight chance

of rain overnight. Patchy fog late. Lows 40 to 45. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs around 50.

Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. and patchy fog. Lows 35 to 40.

East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs 45 to 50. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

40 to 45.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 40.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

40 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

45 to 50.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

312 AM PST Tue Dec 8 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 50. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light

in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts

a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain

overnight. Lows around 40. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent. Rainfall amounts around a quarter of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs 45 to 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Snow level 2500 feet.

Lows around 35. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs 40 to 45.

South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows

around 35.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 1500 feet. Highs 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Snow

level 2500 feet. Lows 35 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 45. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 45.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

312 AM PST Tue Dec 8 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 50. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph

in the morning. Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall amounts around a

tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain, decreasing after midnight. Lows around 40.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall

amounts around a quarter of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 45. Light

wind. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Patchy evening fog. Snow

level 2500 feet. Lows 30 to 35. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to

20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain or snow showers. Snow

level 2500 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs 40 to 45.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 1500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows around

35.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 1000 feet. Highs 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 2000 feet. Lows around 35.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

40 to 45.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

312 AM PST Tue Dec 8 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Snow level above 8000 feet. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall

amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow, decreasing late. Snow level 7000 feet

decreasing to 4500 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3

inches. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts around a

quarter of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain and snow until midday. Slight chance of

rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet. Little

or no snow accumulation. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph

in the morning. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow level 2000 feet. East wind 5

to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Snow level 2000 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. Southeast wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 2 inches.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow

and freezing rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet

increasing to 3500 feet in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow and freezing rain likely. Snow level

4000 feet. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 3500 feet. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 3500 feet. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 3000 feet.

