674 FPUS56 KPQR 241035

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

235 AM PST Sun Jan 24 2021

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Monday, Monday Night,

and Tuesday.

WAZ021-250115-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

235 AM PST Sun Jan 24 2021

.TODAY...Rain until afternoon, then showers likely late in the

afternoon. Highs 40 to 45. South wind 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon, gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. Near

beaches and headlands, west wind 15 to 25 mph, gusts to 35 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with numerous showers, some with small

hail. Lows around 35. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Near beaches and

headlands, west wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after

midnight, gusts to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers, some with small hail in

the morning, then scattered showers, some with small hail in the

afternoon. Highs 40 to 45. Light wind. Chance of precipitation

60 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening, then

isolated rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows around 35.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Breezy. No

snow accumulation. Highs around 40. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph. Near

beaches and headlands, gusts to 30 mph increasing to 40 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. No snow accumulation. Lows around

35. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 45.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 35.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 45.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows around 35.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 45.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 45. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

WAZ020-250115-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

235 AM PST Sun Jan 24 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON

ABOVE 1000 FEET...

.TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow showers in

the afternoon. Snow level 1000 to 1500 feet. Snow accumulation of 1

to 4 inches. Highs 35 to 40. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the

evening, then scattered rain and snow showers overnight. Snow level

1000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows around 30.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Numerous rain and snow showers. Snow level

1000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs 35 to 40. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall

amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated rain and snow showers.

Snow level 500 feet. Lows around 30. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 500 feet.

Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs 35 to 40. Southeast wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the evening,

then a chance of snow after midnight. Snow level 500 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level

500 feet. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow. Snow level 1500 feet. Lows 30 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 2000 feet. Highs 40 to 45.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Snow level 1500 feet. Lows

30 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 1000 feet. Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 1500 feet. Lows

around 35. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs 40 to

45. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

WAZ040-250115-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

235 AM PST Sun Jan 24 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM

PST THIS EVENING ABOVE 1000 FEET...

.TODAY...Snow or rain. Snow level 1000 feet. Snow accumulation of 1

to 4 inches. Highs 35 to 40. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Numerous rain and snow showers in the evening,

then scattered rain and snow showers overnight. Snow level

1000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows around 30.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the morning, then

isolated snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 500 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs 35 to 40. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth

of an inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. Snow level 500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Highs 35 to 40. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then a

chance of snow after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.

Lows around 30. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level

1500 feet in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow. Snow level 1500 feet. Lows 30 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 2000 feet. Highs 40 to 45.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and a slight chance

of snow in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level 1500 feet. Lows 30 to 35. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level

1000 feet. Highs 35 to 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely and a chance of snow in the evening,

then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level 1500 feet. Lows

around 35. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 1500 feet. Highs around

40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

WAZ019-250115-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

235 AM PST Sun Jan 24 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM

PST THIS EVENING ABOVE 1000 FEET...

.TODAY...Snow until afternoon, then snow showers late in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 3 to 6 inches. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers in the evening, then

scattered snow showers overnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to

4 inches. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the morning, then

isolated snow showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to

2 inches. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Free air freezing level at the surface. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. Free air freezing level at the surface in the morning.

Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 20 mph increasing to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow in the morning, then a

slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Snow

level 1500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Snow level 1500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning, then

a chance of snow in the afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening, then

snow likely after midnight. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Chance of snow 70 percent.

$$

weather.gov/portland

