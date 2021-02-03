WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 2, 2021 _____ 907 FPUS56 KPQR 031221 ZFPPQR Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington National Weather Service Portland OR 421 AM PST Wed Feb 3 2021 Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Thursday, Thursday Night, and Friday. WAZ021-040100- South Washington Coast- Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle, Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment 421 AM PST Wed Feb 3 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 50. Light wind. .TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Light wind. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain, mainly in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. Light wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows 40 to 45. West wind 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning. Highs 45 to 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs 45 to 50. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs 45 to 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 35. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows around 35. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs 45 to 50. $$ WAZ020-040100- Willapa Hills- Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain, and Ryderwood 421 AM PST Wed Feb 3 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 40 to 45. Light wind. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 35. Light wind. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain, mainly in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 45. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows around 40. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning. Highs around 45. West wind 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs around 45. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows 35 to 40. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs 40 to 45. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows 30 to 35. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 45. .MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Snow level decreasing to 1500 feet after midnight. Lows 30 to 35. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Snow level 1000 feet in the morning, increasing to 2000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 45. $$ WAZ040-040100- South Washington Cascade Foothills- Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake, and Cougar 421 AM PST Wed Feb 3 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON ABOVE 2000 FEET... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers, especially in the morning. Snow level 1500 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon. Valley highs 40 to 45. Light wind. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Valley lows around 35. Light wind. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet. Valley highs 40 to 45. Light wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Valley lows 35 to 40. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the morning. Valley highs 40 to 45. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Valley lows 35 to 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain, mainly in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet in the morning. Valley highs 40 to 45. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Valley lows around 35. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet. Valley highs 40 to 45. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the evening. Snow level 2500 feet in the evening. Valley lows around 35. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Snow level 1500 feet increasing to 2000 feet in the afternoon. Valley highs 40 to 45. .MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Snow level decreasing to 1500 feet after midnight. Valley lows 30 to 35. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Snow level 1000 feet increasing to 2000 feet in the afternoon. Valley highs 40 to 45. $$ WAZ019-040100- South Washington Cascades- Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center, Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley 421 AM PST Wed Feb 3 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Snow level 2500 feet in the afternoon. Light wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow after midnight. Snow level 2000 feet after midnight. West wind 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level 3000 feet increasing to 3500 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Free air freezing level 4000 feet lowering to the surface after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet increasing to 3000 feet in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow. Snow level 3500 feet decreasing to 3000 feet after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow. Snow level 2500 feet in the evening. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Snow level 2000 feet in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Snow level 2000 feet in the evening. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. weather.gov/portland