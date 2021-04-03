WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Friday, April 2, 2021

_____

368 FPUS56 KPQR 031043

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

343 AM PDT Sat Apr 3 2021

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Sunday, Sunday Night,

and Monday.

WAZ021-032330-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

343 AM PDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 55. Light wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around

40. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, except northwest wind 10 to 15 mph near

beaches and headlands. Gusts to 25 mph near beaches and headlands.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Patchy frost after midnight.

Lows 30 to 35. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55. Light wind becoming west

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 35 to

40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

$$

WAZ020-032330-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

343 AM PDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs 55 to 60. Light wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers overnight. Lows 35 to 40. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level

1500 feet. No snow accumulation. Highs 45 to 50. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

around 30. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 50 to

55. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 35.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs 45 to

50. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows 35 to

40. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs around 45. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

2000 feet. Lows around 35. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs

45 to 50. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

WAZ040-032330-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

343 AM PDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs 55 to 60. Light wind becoming west 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 35 to 40. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Snow level

2500 feet. Highs 45 to 50. Light wind becoming west 5 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening. Snow level 1000 feet. Lows around 30.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55. Light wind becoming west

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 35.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Snow level 2500 feet. Lows 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs 45 to 50.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 2000 feet. Lows around 35.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level 1500 feet. Highs 45 to

50. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

WAZ019-032330-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

343 AM PDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Free air freezing level 7500 feet. West wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after midnight.

Slight chance of rain and snow showers late. Snow level 5000 feet.

West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level 3500

feet decreasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up

to 1 inch. West wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder.

Free air freezing level at the surface after midnight. West wind

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level at the surface

rising to 4000 feet in the afternoon. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 5000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Free air

freezing level 5000 feet rising to 6500 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 7000 feet

lowering to 6500 feet after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level

3500 feet. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening,

then a chance of snow after midnight. Snow level 2500 feet. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then rain and

snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Snow level 2500 feet

decreasing to 1500 feet after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning, then

rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level 1500 feet

increasing to 3000 feet in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

$$

weather.gov/portland

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather