Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

321 AM PDT Fri May 7 2021

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Saturday, Saturday

Night, and Sunday.

WAZ021-072330-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

321 AM PDT Fri May 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning. Slight chance

of thunderstorms until afternoon. Chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 55. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph

near beaches and headlands. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Lows 40 to 45. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows 45 to 50. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Near beaches and

headlands, gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

55 to 60. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 45.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

55 to 60.

WAZ020-072330-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

321 AM PDT Fri May 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the morning. Slight chance of

thunderstorms until afternoon. Chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs 50 to 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

80 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. West wind

5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 45. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

55 to 60. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

WAZ040-072330-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

321 AM PDT Fri May 7 2021

.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. West wind 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

50 to 55. Light wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 40 to 45.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

55 to 60. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

WAZ019-072330-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

321 AM PDT Fri May 7 2021

.TODAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain and snow

showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Breezy. Snow level 3000 feet. Snow accumulation of 2 to

4 inches. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph shifting

to the west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Breezy. Snow level 3000 feet. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. West wind 15 to 25 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall amounts

around a tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 3000 feet increasing to 4000 feet in the

afternoon. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west with

gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Snow level 4000 feet. Little or no snow accumulation.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 4000 feet. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 6000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Free air

freezing level 6000 feet rising to 7500 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 8000 feet

rising to 9000 feet after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 9000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 10000 feet

rising to 11000 feet after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 11000 feet

lowering to 10000 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level

10000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 10000 feet.

