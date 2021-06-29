WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 29, 2021

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

841 AM PDT Tue Jun 29 2021

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Wednesday, Wednesday

Night, and Thursday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

841 AM PDT Tue Jun 29 2021

.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest wind 5

to 10 mph. Near beaches and headlands, south wind 5 to 15 mph

becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows 55 to 60. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 55.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows 55 to 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

841 AM PDT Tue Jun 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. West wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 80. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 75. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

75 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

75 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny.

Highs 70 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

841 AM PDT Tue Jun 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Valley highs 80 to 90. Light wind becoming west 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Valley lows 60 to 65. West wind 5 to 10 mph

becoming light after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

75 to 85. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

75 to 85. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

80 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny.

Highs 80 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

75 to 80.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

841 AM PDT Tue Jun 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level above 16000 feet. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level above 16000 feet. West

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 16000 feet rising

to above 16000 feet in the afternoon. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level above

16000 feet. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Free

air freezing level above 16000 feet. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level above

16000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level above 16000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level above

16000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level above 16000 feet

lowering to 16000 feet in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 16000 feet.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny.

Free air freezing level 16000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 16000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

