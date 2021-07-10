WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Friday, July 9, 2021

369 FPUS56 KPQR 101119

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

419 AM PDT Sat Jul 10 2021

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Sunday, Sunday Night,

and Monday.

WAZ021-102330-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

419 AM PDT Sat Jul 10 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. Lows

around 55. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 55. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

$$

WAZ020-102330-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

419 AM PDT Sat Jul 10 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny until afternoon, then mostly sunny. Highs

65 to 75. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 75. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 75. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

$$

WAZ040-102330-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

419 AM PDT Sat Jul 10 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

75 to 80. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy. Lows

50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

65 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 75.

$$

WAZ019-102330-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

419 AM PDT Sat Jul 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 16000 feet. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 16000 feet.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 15000 feet. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy. Free

air freezing level 15000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Free

air freezing level 15000 feet lowering to 14000 feet in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

$$

