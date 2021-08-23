WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 22, 2021

_____

449 FPUS56 KPQR 230930

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

230 AM PDT Mon Aug 23 2021

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday

Night, and Wednesday.

WAZ021-240000-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

230 AM PDT Mon Aug 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon, then mostly sunny. Patchy

morning fog. Highs around 65. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. Lows

50 to 55. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Near beaches and headlands, gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph. Near beaches and headlands, gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 65. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 75.

$$

WAZ020-240000-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

230 AM PDT Mon Aug 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 70 to 75. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 75.

$$

WAZ040-240000-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

230 AM PDT Mon Aug 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

around 65. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 70 to 80. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 85.

$$

WAZ019-240000-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

230 AM PDT Mon Aug 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 10000 feet. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke after midnight.

Free air freezing level 11000 feet rising to 12000 feet after

midnight. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Free air freezing level 12000 feet

lowering to 11000 feet in the afternoon. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 11000 feet.

North wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 11000 feet. West

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level

11000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level above 8000 feet. Free air freezing level

11000 feet in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 12000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 12000 feet lowering

to 11000 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 12000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 12000 feet rising

to 13000 feet in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 14000 feet

rising to 15000 feet after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

$$

weather.gov/portland

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather