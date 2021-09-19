WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 19, 2021

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

633 AM PDT Sun Sep 19 2021

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Monday, Monday Night,

and Tuesday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

633 AM PDT Sun Sep 19 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around

a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Patchy fog late. Lows around

50. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs 65 to 70. Light

wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 65. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

633 AM PDT Sun Sep 19 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Patchy fog late. Lows around 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs around 65. Light

wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 75. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

65 to 70.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

633 AM PDT Sun Sep 19 2021

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers in the

late evening and early morning. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

45 to 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Warmer.

Patchy morning fog. Highs 65 to 70. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 75 to 80. East wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

633 AM PDT Sun Sep 19 2021

.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 6500 feet. West

wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half of an inch, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Snow level 6000 feet. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Warmer.

Free air freezing level 9000 feet rising to 12000 feet in the

afternoon. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 13000 feet

rising to 14000 feet after midnight. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 14000 feet

lowering to 13000 feet after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Snow

level above 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 11000 feet

rising to 12000 feet after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 15000 feet

rising to 16000 feet after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 16000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 16000 feet

lowering to 15000 feet after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet

lowering to 14000 feet in the afternoon.

